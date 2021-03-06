Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 129,587 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129,587 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.62% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $449,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.