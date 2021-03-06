Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 141,114 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,114 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.05% of Waste Connections worth $284,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

