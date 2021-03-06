Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 162,048 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,048 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.46% of Activision Blizzard worth $328,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.58 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

