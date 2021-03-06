Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 18,042 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $165,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $624.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

