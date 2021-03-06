Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 252,196 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252,196 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.84% of TransUnion worth $347,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $3,891,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.77 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

