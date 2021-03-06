Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 434,831 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434,831 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $135,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 44,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average is $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

