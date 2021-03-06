Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 532,125 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532,125 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.43% of Cintas worth $159,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $5,810,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $339.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

