Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 82,385 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,385 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $400,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 260,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 144,849 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $347.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

