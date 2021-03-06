Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 91,741 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91,741 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of McDonald’s worth $386,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3,573.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,636,000 after buying an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $207.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

