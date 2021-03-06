FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

