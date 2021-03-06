FIO Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $3.89 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $41.96 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00036267 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,352,303 coins and its circulating supply is 222,372,620 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

