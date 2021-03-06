FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and approximately $818,083.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037619 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,166,777 coins and its circulating supply is 222,176,936 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

