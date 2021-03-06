Firo (FIRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.82 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00013093 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and $7.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.34 or 0.03245079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00375299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.01026213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00420511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.66 or 0.00376773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,613,129 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.