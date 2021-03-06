Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Cap of $72.58 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00012696 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $72.58 million and $4.64 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,214.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.55 or 0.03359852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00374275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.93 or 0.01025962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.05 or 0.00416646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00369208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00252507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,615,466 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

