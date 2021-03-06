First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,455 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of First BanCorp. worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FBP stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

