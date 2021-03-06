First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,973 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of First BanCorp. worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

