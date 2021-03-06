First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

FCRD opened at $3.84 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCRD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.