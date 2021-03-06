First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 28th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,074. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

