First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

