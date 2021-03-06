First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CARZ stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. 89,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,709. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,402,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 22.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

