First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

