First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.55% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $68,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

