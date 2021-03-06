Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.