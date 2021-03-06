Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.
Shares of FPRX stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.
About Five Prime Therapeutics
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.
