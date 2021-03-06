Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 38,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,539. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.