Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 38,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,539. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
