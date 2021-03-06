Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.37

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $55.17 million and $11.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00459885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00068317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00077619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00457606 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars.

