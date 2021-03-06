Flamingo Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $53.16 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00068504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00460603 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

