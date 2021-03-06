FLIP (FLP) Trading Down 24% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $289,094.75 and $236.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00763882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043556 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

