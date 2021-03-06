Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $747.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $738.20 million to $762.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,556,816. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FND stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

