Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36.86 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $33.87 or 0.00069920 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $789.14 million and approximately $36.86 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 66.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

