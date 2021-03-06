Flowchain Trading 27.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $17,107.49 and $58,744.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00768518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.