FlypMe Market Capitalization Tops $546,473.59 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $546,473.59 and approximately $4,945.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00762178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00043349 BTC.

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

