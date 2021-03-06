FlypMe Price Tops $0.0310 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $546,473.59 and $4,945.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00762178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00043349 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.