FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0921 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 103% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $176,823.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded 234.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.39 or 0.00773565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00043186 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,733,826 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

