Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 822,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFT. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 12,250,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

