Folgory Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $17.20 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $302,269.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.43 or 0.00772997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

