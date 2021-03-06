FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FOMO stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. FOMO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site that targets cannabis market worldwide. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

