FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FOMO stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. FOMO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About FOMO
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.