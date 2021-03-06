Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $263.26

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.26 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 261.76 ($3.42). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 2,018,868 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £613.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.35.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £28,888.60 ($37,743.14).

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

