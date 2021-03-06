Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,473 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Fortinet worth $129,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $167.57 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.