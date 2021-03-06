Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of Fortis worth $174,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fortis by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,540 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.