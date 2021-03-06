ForTube Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00769414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043341 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

