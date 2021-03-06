Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of FBHS traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 981,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,045. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after buying an additional 294,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

