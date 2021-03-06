Fountain Market Cap Achieves $913,302.05 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $913,302.05 and $8,280.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fountain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

