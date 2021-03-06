Fountain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,521.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 4% against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $951,208.65 and approximately $7,521.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.06 or 0.00751493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.