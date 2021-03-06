Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 395.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FOX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

