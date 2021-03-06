Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of FOX worth $171,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

