Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Raised by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 5.8% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

FNV opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

