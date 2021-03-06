Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 28th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.33. 130,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,890. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

