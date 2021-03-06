Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,584,401 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.47% of Franklin Resources worth $59,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 112,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

