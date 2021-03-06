Freicoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $905.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $905.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Freicoin has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,348,352 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.