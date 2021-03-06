Friendz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $92,457.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $736,542.75 and approximately $92,457.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

